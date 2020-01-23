Gareon Conley has screw removed from ankle

Getty Images

Texans cornerback Gareon Conley will be working on getting his ankle up to 100 percent in the near future.

Conley’s Instagram story this week showed the cornerback with his right foot and ankle in a protective boot and a shot of a surgical scar. Conley said he had a screw removed from his ankle and called it nothing major, which is likely why a later video shows him riding a stationary bike with the caption “no wasted time” in reference to his rehab.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports that Conley is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the start of the team’s offseason program.

The Texans acquired Conley in a trade with the Raiders for a third-round pick. He had 27 tackles in eight regular season games for Houston and had 11 tackles and a sack in their two postseason outings.