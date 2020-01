Getty Images

The practices at the Senior Bowl are far more important to evaluators than the Senior Bowl itself.

And Javon Kinlaw has apparently shown them enough.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the South Carolina defensive tackle is shutting it down for the rest of the week after some tendinitis in his knee flared up.

Kinlaw’s a first-round prospect who has impressed so far in practices.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder had six sacks last year for the Gamecocks.