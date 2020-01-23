Jimmy Garoppolo: I’ll try to transfer Tom Brady’s approach to my game

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hasn’t played in the Super Bowl before, but he had a good view of two of them when he was Tom Brady‘s backup in New England.

Garoppolo also had a good view of all the preparation that went into getting wins in both of those trips and he shared some of what he picked up from watching Brady’s approach to the game.

“Everyone says it should be like another game, but just the way that he actually did it,” Garoppolo said, via Kerry Crowley of the San Jose Mercury News. “Up close and personal, picking up everything I could and seeing how he went about his business, obviously it worked out the two times that I was there with him. I’ll try to transfer that over to my game.”

Garoppolo may opt for a refresher course before facing the Chiefs. Garoppolo was asked if he’ll give Brady a call for advice about starting in the Super Bowl and he called it a “good idea” that he might follow through on in the coming days.