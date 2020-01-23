Joe Judge loves what he sees on Giants’ roster

Getty Images

New Giants head coach Joe Judge is getting a feel for the roster he’s just taken over, and he says he likes what he’s seen.

Judge said he’s been watching film of the Giants’ 2019 season and believes the Giants have a talented roster, despite their 4-12 record.

“To be honest with you, after watching them, I’m very excited about working with our team,” he said, via Newsday. “I was excited before I saw them and I’m even more excited now.”

Judge declined to go into much detail about what he sees as the strengths and weaknesses of the roster he inherited, but he expressed a positive view of it.

“I’m not going to make any public evaluations on these guys right now,” he said. “Part of it is evaluating what you need to fix, what you need to adjust, and that’s what we’re looking at right now as coaches on how we can build this system to immediately build this foundation and move forward with these guys.”

The question is how quickly Judge can build this team into a winner. Given how promising he seems to think the roster is, there may not be a lot of patience for him to turn the Giants around.