Joe Judge: There’s no quick fix for Giants’ offense

New Giants head coach Joe Judge isn’t trying to reinvent the wheel with the Giants’ offense.

That’s why Judge hired Jason Garrett to be the experienced, steady hand at offensive coordinator, rather than one of the offensive wunderkinds who have impressed the NFL in recent years.

“We’ve got to build a foundation [on offense] this year, OK? This isn’t about a quick fix,” Judge said, via the New York Daily News. “This isn’t about getting somebody in here who’s got some magic solution or some sexy offensive name in the paper in terms of, you know, what they may be running. This is about finding someone who’s consistently performed, who’s gotten the most out of his players, different players, over the course of time, in different circumstances, and that we can lay that base for our players to build on for years to come.”

Judge indicated that he wants the offense to run through Saquon Barkley.

“Well the first thing we want to be able to do is run the ball, OK?” Judge said. “You’ve got to be able to run the ball, and [Garrett] has done that successfully in Dallas throughout the course of his career. Jason brings with him, look, a lot of experience in a lot of different systems. So one thing he’s been able to do is draw from his experience as both a player and a coach in different systems, and really create a player-friendly system that creates multiples within game plans.”

Judge is looking for efficiency, not flash, in his offense.