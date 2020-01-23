Lamar Jackson more proud of 36 passing TDs than 1,206 rushing yards

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson had a record-setting season that will culminate with the MVP award the night before Super Bowl LIV.

He isn’t staying for the game and won’t be watching the game.

“I’m not going to be watching it. My team is not in it,” Jackson told ESPN at the Pro Bowl.

The season didn’t end where Jackson wanted it to end, leaving him disappointed, but it was one for the ages.

The Ravens quarterback broke the team record for touchdown passes with a league-leading 36. That topped Vinny Testaverde’s team record of 33 in the Ravens’ inaugural season of 1996.

Jackson also broke Michael Vick’s single-season NFL rushing record for a quarterback, running for 1,206 yards.

“I’m prouder of throwing touchdowns,” Jackson said. “I got the all-time Ravens record for passing touchdowns in a season. I was happy.”

Jackson is not resting on his laurels, though, despite first-team All-Pro honors and soon-to-be MVP honors.

“It could’ve been better,” he said. “I always want to be a better player, better passer. It could’ve been better, but I’m satisfied.”