Laremy Tunsil hopes to stay in Houston long term

Laremy Tunsil is scheduled to make $10.35 million under the fifth-year option for 2020. Considering what the Texans gave up to get the left tackle, they want to sign him to a long-term deal.

After a season in Houston, Tunsil seems to have found a home.

“I’m cool with it,” Tunsil told NFL Media on Thursday. “Whatever coach decides to do, I’m happy. I’d be happy to stay there with Deshaun [Watson] and help win games.”

Tunsil, 25, made his first Pro Bowl this season after playing in the postseason for the second time.

The only negative was the 14 false starts and 17 total penalties Tunsil had. No other NFL player had more than eight false starts.

“I don’t know if that’s something that I can work on,” Tunsil said of the false starts. “It’s just something that’s mental, you know. You have to lock in a little bit more. New quarterback, new cadence, but everybody don’t look at that. But it’s cool.”