Mike McGlinchey doesn’t know why people doubt Jimmy Garoppolo

For the people who dropped in just in time to see him throw just eight passes in the NFC Championship Game, it’s reasonable to wonder whether 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is simply a passenger.

But those who have been around him all season wonder how anyone would come to that conclusion.

Via NBCSportsBayArea.com, 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey said during an interview on 95.7 The Game that he doesn’t understand why people still doubt his quarterback.

“One — he’s the best guy ever, and he prepares unbelievably, he’s cool, calm and collected in those big moments, and two — and most importantly of his track record,” McGlinchey said. “Like four or five different times this year, he has come through in the clutchest of ways and I don’t know what games people have been watching. . . .

“He has won us huge, playoff-like games.”

Of course, Garoppolo is also Exhibit A for those who believe wins are a quarterback stat, since he’s 21-5 all-time as a starter. He’s also won all three playoff games he’s participated in (including one with the Patriots, when he got two snaps in a blowout of the Colts).

But he’s also not asked to do the things Patrick Mahomes has to do in Kansas City, and that’s going to make the individual assessment of him different for many people.

“We have the utmost confidence in Jimmy,” McGlinchey said. “I don’t know why everybody keeps passing him or not believing in him because he has done it time and time again.”

If he does it a week from Sunday, perhaps people will stop.