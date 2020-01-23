New Panthers coach wants Luke Kuechly on staff

Getty Images

New Panthers coach Matt Rhule didn’t get the chance to work with Luke Kuechly, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t want to.

Rhule said during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio that he’s hoping to bring the retired linebacker back as a part of his coaching staff at some point.

He also said that within days of his surprise retirement announcement last week, that Kuechly was already back at Bank of America Stadium watching film with the new coaches he won’t play for.

That’s completely consistent with Kuechly’s personality, who developed a film habit over eight years that would be hard for anyone to shake.

Of course, Rhule might have competition for his services. According to Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Kuechly’s also exploring some possible broadcasting opportunities, as he decides what to do with the next phase of his life.