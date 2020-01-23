“Remains to be seen” if Browns add offensive coordinator to staff

Getty Images

The Browns don’t have a defensive coordinator at the moment, although the expectation is that they will be hiring Joe Woods to fill that role once he is done with his work as the 49ers defensive backs coach.

They also don’t have an offensive coordinator and it’s less certain that will change. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Wednesday that the team is “definitely working through” options for building their offensive staff and that nothing’s been settled about what titles people will hold when all is said and done.

“I’m committed to adding the right people to our building,” Stefanski said, via WKYC.com. “That remains to be seen. We’re definitely looking at all avenues as we try to put a really good staff together.”

The Browns have spoken to former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello, who also has experience as a quarterbacks coach, and they’ve hired Bill Callahan as their offensive line coach. Callahan’s experience as a head coach should prove valuable to Stefanski, but it’s unclear who else will be weighing in on the direction of the offense at this point.