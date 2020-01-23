Report: Leon Lett to remain on Cowboys staff

Getty Images

It appears Leon Lett’s long relationship with the Cowboys is going to continue at least a little while longer.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that Lett is set to remain the team’s assistant defensive line coach. The Cowboys have hired Jim Tomsula to be the head defensive line coach.

Lett has been in that role since the 2011 season and he previously spent 10 years playing defensive line in Dallas. He won three Super Bowls and made two Pro Bowls over his first decade with the team

He also became known as the guy who fumbled the ball out of the end zone after being chased down by former Bills receiver Don Beebe near the end of Super Bowl XXVII and as the guy who mistakenly tried to recover a blocked field goal in the snow against the Dolphins on Thanksgiving 1993. Lett couldn’t corral the ball, the Dolphins recovered and kicked a game-winning field goal on the next play.

Lett joins offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier as holdovers on Mike McCarthy’s staff this season.