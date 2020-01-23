Antonio Brown turns himself in to Broward County police

Getty Images

Antonio Brown is now in police custody after turning himself in at the Broward County Jail on Thursday night, according to multiple reports.

TMZ was the first to report Brown had surrendered to police following an arrest warrant issued for an incident stemming from an altercation with a moving truck driver on Tuesday in Hollywood, Fla.

Brown allegedly refused to pay $4,000 to the driver of a moving truck who was delivering Brown’s California belongings and threw rocks at the vehicle as it pulled away from the house. Brown then agreed, in communications with the moving company, to pay $4,000 plus an extra $860 for damages to the truck. Then when the driver and truck returned, Brown refused to pay anything beyond the $4,000 and battered the driver as Glenn Holt took the keys to the truck so they could remove the possessions from the vehicle.

Holt had already been arrested for his part in the incident with Brown now in jail as well. Brown had returned to the home and locked himself in earlier in the day. He is facing charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and a count of criminal mischief.