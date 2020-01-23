Robert Kraft: “We plan to” keep Tom Brady

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2020, 3:33 PM EST
Getty Images

The Patriots and Tom Brady may be heading for a divorce. From the perspective of owner Robert Kraft, that won’t be happening.

Asked on the street by TMZ.com whether the Patriots will be keeping Brady for a 21st season, Kraft said, “We plan to.”Surely, Kraft wants to. And he has said that he’d prefer retirement from Brady to a contract with a new team.

But Brady has the ability to do whatever he wants, with the Patriots unable to narrow his options. They’ll either sign him to a new contract, or he’ll sign somewhere else. He has made it clear, repeatedly, that he’ll play in 2020.

Until Brady and/or the Patriots declare that he won’t be playing in New England, few will regard the possibility that he’ll be moving on as seriously as they should. And if/when it’s over for Brady in New England, my guess (and it’s just a guess) is that the news to come via a carefully-worded joint statement aimed at ensuring that neither the player nor the team gets the blame for the divorce. There’s too much history and too much affection between Brady and Kraft for one side or the other to try to paint the other as the villain.

Whatever the form or format of the decision, that will be the first major domino for the 2020 offseason. And if Brady is in play, the month of March will be the most interesting month of March since the one-two punch from eight years ago, when Peyton Manning signed with the Broncos and the Broncos dumped Tim Tebow onto the Jets.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Robert Kraft: “We plan to” keep Tom Brady

  2. If Brady wants to win, he has to leave. Pats have Edelman as a “weapon”, that’s it. And he’s almost 34.

    Horrific drafting and FA signings. Even if they sign decent WR FAs, only 50/50 they can even learn the very complicated playbook.

  3. If Brady stays with NE, I hope he doesn’t, Bills fan here, he should MAX his contract, it’s not like they take the money he saves them and goes out and gets good talent with it. MAX it out now Tommy B.

  5. I’m already tired of trying to read the tea leaves of every development about this.

    As a Patriots fan, I hope the Patriots just do right by Brady and do what it takes to get him back in a Patriots jersey for another season or 2. Brady deserves it and frankly, they don’t have a better option for the next 2 years anyway.

    Is Brady an MVP caliber QB in 2020, 2021? With the weapons currently on the roster, probably not, but he’s still much better than like 85% of the QBs in the league.

    Now is the time to re-load not re-build.

    The Patriots are a good off season away from being serious Super Bowl contenders again next year.

  10. This doesn’t mean much. THis is still posturing from Kraft. If Brady leaves, and leaves for an insane deal for a 43 year old, Kraft can back away and simply say it was far too much for a QB in that situation, citing NOs and Brees, etc.

    Kraft is a fence straddler and anyone can see this is what he’s attempting to do here.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!