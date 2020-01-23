Seattle Dragons lead XFL ticket sales

Getty Images

The XFL is coming, and the Seattle franchise is poised to thrive.

Via NBC Sports Northwest, the Dragons currently lead the eight-team league in season-ticket sales. The Dragons have seen a surge in sales since the NFL’s Seahawks ended their season with a loss at Green Bay in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Seattle’s home schedule begins on February 15, with games played at CenturyLink Field. The team projects attendance in excess of 20,000 for the opener.

Former Seahawks quarterback and Washington coach Jim Zorn leads the Dragons. Former Oregon State and Chargers coach Mike Riley will serve as offensive coordinator.

The St. Louis BattleHawks also are performing well at the box office, fueled if nothing else by animosity for the Rams and owner Stan Kroenke, who moved the team to L.A.