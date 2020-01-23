Speaking from experience, Joe Namath thinks Tom Brady should stay in New England

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2020, 9:40 AM EST
Joe Namath is so associated with the New York Jets that most fans under the age of 45 probably don’t know that he ended his career in 1977 with the Los Angeles Rams. Namath looks back on his forgettable final season with regret, and he urges Tom Brady not to follow in his footsteps.

Namath told ESPN that he thinks if Brady leaves the Patriots he’ll have similar regrets.

I wish I knew what I learned in making that transition before making it, meaning it turned out to be a very difficult transition,” Namath said.

Namath was the Rams’ starting quarterback for the first four games of the 1977 season, but he was benched after a four-interception game in Week Four and never played again. Namath said it would be awful to see Brady go down the same path.

“It’s almost beyond my belief that he would go to another team under any circumstances,” Namath said. “I can’t imagine that separation. Moving out of the New England area that he’s been so accustomed to, and his family, that’s a hard thing, too. I don’t think he’ll ever leave that totally behind, I really don’t. I want to see him play as long as he physically and mentally wants to, man, because we’ve all seen over the years the execution that has been superb more times than not. We don’t get to see that kind of player, that kind of character, very often. It’s very rare.”

And it’s even rarer to see a great player play his entire career with one team. Namath didn’t, but he hopes Brady will.

10 responses to “Speaking from experience, Joe Namath thinks Tom Brady should stay in New England

  1. I don’t see Brady being in the same position for success with another team.

    He’ll either have to teach the Pats offense to an entire team, which given he didn’t show much interest in helping the young receivers the Pats had last year along doesn’t seem likely, or learn a whole new system himself.

    Yeah, he can probably make an extra 5 or 10 million dollars going to another team over what the Pats will pay him, but so what? He and Giselle are worth something like 750 million at this point so the money is pretty meaningless except to massage his ego.

    Stay in New England Tom and finish your career where you should be.

  3. Brady definitely wants to play. That is clear. To me it’s also obvious that he loves the Pats and would love to keep playing for them. The problem is that Bill simply doesn’t want to have Brady anymore, Bill wanted to show that he can win a SB without Brady which would have made it look like he is the more important one of the two. In my book, the dynasty will be officially over when either Brady or Bill is gone and it looks like this is a real possibility now. Bill isn’t emotionally attached to any player – not even Brady. The lack of apprecation Bill has shown to Brady over the last few years sure made him consider all of his options.

  4. Brady may be overthinking this. I’m sure it’s very flattering to have all other clubs interested in you, but his legacy is set. He doesn’t need to do anything more. If it’s really just about playing football, he should stay and play football in NE. Kraft will pay him and play him for as long as he wants to play. Otherwise, he really does risk ending his career looking desperate to hang on to something that has clearly passed him by. Like Namath and Favre did.

  5. Johnny Unitas made the same mistake, going to San Diego at the end of his career. If you’re a living legend like Namath or Unitas (or Brady), the team will let you stay a year too long. If it gets to the point where the team just can’t let you go on any longer, it really is time to hang ‘em up, no matter how much you want to go on.

  8. Brady has already done various things that indicate he’s done with the Patriots. I think he’s also sick of Bellichick, who couldn’t bring Gronk back and badly disrespected Butler in their last SB.

  9. For Brady to stay in New England he will have to do so on a team friendly deal. Brady is coming off a mediocre year. Belichick would be doing his team a disservice if he signed Brady to a multi-year deal that would result in dead cap space in the event the team has to cut Brady after Year 1. Brady could sign a 1-year deal, but I assume he would want top 5 QB pay to do that and I don’t think the Patriots have that money considering their other needs.

  10. I agree somewhat, carloswlassiter. I think BB would have him back at a certain price but it’s not likely to be the price Brady will accept. I think it’ll boil down to whether Kraft can talk BB into giving TB 2-3 more years at a higher cost than BB wants and then, if so, whether they can still get the weapons Brady thinks he needs to be able to succeed.

    To do that, they’d have to let some of the good defenders sign elsewhere and find both a real TE and another wideout (Sanu should be an ok #3/4 when he’s not hurt).

