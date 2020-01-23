Steve Shimko leaves Seahawks for Boston College tight ends coaching job

Getty Images

After two seasons spent as an assistant with the Seattle Seahawks, Steve Shimko has left the team to take the tight ends coaching job at Boston College.

The school announced the addition late last week.

Shimko joined Seattle’s staff as an offensive assistant in 2018 after a significant overhaul of the team’s coaching staff that saw its top four assistant coaches all depart at the end of the season. He had worked with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer at the University of Georgia in 2015 before coaching at Garden City (Kan.) Community College for two years.

Shimko assumed the role of assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 after spending his first season in Seattle as an offensive assistant.