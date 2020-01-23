Terrell Suggs didn’t need much convincing to join Chiefs

Getty Images

Terrell Suggs has a Super Bowl ring. Thirteen games into this season the pass rusher had no clue he would get a chance for a second this season.

But the Cardinals waived him, and Suggs tried to navigate his way back to Baltimore. The Ravens were favorites to win Super Bowl LIV at the time, so Suggs threatened not to report to any team that claimed him other than the Ravens.

The Chiefs claimed him anyway, and Suggs quickly joined his new team.

“It didn’t take much convincing,” Suggs said, via Dave Skretta of the Associated Press. “This team is pretty vet-savvy. Having been in this position a few times, you learn more from failure than you ever would from success. I think that the things that have happened in years past kind of prepared this team for the task that it took. It also doesn’t hurt to have the reigning MVP, and definitely the best tight end in the game, on your team. Once they got rolling and clicking on all cylinders, we got to have fun out there.”

Suggs’ two former teams aren’t getting ready for the Super Bowl. He is.

It’s something he couldn’t have predicted and wouldn’t have believed until it actually happened.

“It’s definitely one of the most humbling feelings to be a part of,” Suggs said. “I’m very fortunate to be a part of it.”