Tevin Coleman, Dante Pettis sit out Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

49ers running back Tevin Coleman ran on a side field during Thursday’s practice. He did not practice.

The team listed Coleman as a non-participant for a second consecutive day, though the 49ers didn’t actually practice Wednesday.

Coleman played only eight snaps in the NFC Championship Game because of a dislocated shoulder. He had the shoulder popped back into place, and coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week he expects Coleman to have a “good chance” of playing against the Chiefs.

The 49ers also were without receiver Dante Pettis, who sat out with an illness. Pettis was an addition to the practice report.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander (pectoral), defensive lineman Dee Ford (quadricep, hamstring) and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) remained limited.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw (ankle) again was a full participant.