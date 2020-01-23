Tevin Coleman running on the side during 49ers practice

AP

Tevin Coleman may not be practicing, but he was back to work Thursday.

According to Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the 49ers running back was running on a side field during Thursday’s session.

Coleman suffered a dislocated shoulder early in last week’s NFC Championship Game win over the Packers.

While he might not be 100 percent, the 49ers do have a degree of optimism that he’ll have a chance to play in the Super Bowl.

Of course, if Raheem Mostert runs for 220 yards and four touchdowns again, they might not need him, but the signs are good that he could return.