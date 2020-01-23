Washington hires Jeff Zgonina as assistant defensive line coach

Getty Images

Washington announced two additions to its coaching staff Thursday.

Brett Nenaber will serve as the team’s director of player performance and Jeff Zgonina as the assistant defensive line coach. Nenaber will report to head coach Ron Rivera and head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion.

Nenaber is entering his eighth season as an NFL athletic performance professional after serving in a variety of roles with the Panthers including athletic performance analyst (2015-19), assistant strength and conditioning coach (2014-15) and strength and conditioning intern (2013-14).

Nenaber previously spent two years with Arizona State University, serving as a graduate assistant strength and conditioning coach (2010-12). He also spent time with the Red Bull Racing Team, serving as a pit crew member for two years (2008-09).

Zgonina enters his fifth NFL season as a coach after most recently serving as the defensive line coach for the 49ers from 2017-18.

He held the title of assistant defensive line coach with the Giants in 2016 and the Texans in 2013.

As a player, Zgonina appeared in 219 career games at defensive tackle and finished his career with 448 tackles, 26 sacks, 13 fumble recoveries, 11 passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one interception in 17 total seasons.