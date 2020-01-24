Antonio Brown posts bail, sprints away from jail

AP

Despite playing only one game in 2019, Antonio Brown hasn’t lost any of his speed.

Brown, wearing what appeared to be a track suit underneath an aqua dress suit, literally sprinted from the jail after bonding out.

TMZ.com has a report and a video on Brown leaving jail. The former NFL receiver bolted down the stairs outside the building and began running when he hit the parking lot.

Brown, though, ran the wrong way and had to circle back.

As he slowed to a walk, Brown did not talk to reporters.

His attorney said, “We will be speaking soon.”

Brown turned himself into Broward County, Florida, authorities on Thursday night. On Friday morning, a judge set Brown’s bond at $100,000 for a burglary with battery charge.

Brown, who appeared in front of the judge while wearing handcuffs, hired bail bondsman Ira Judelson to bond him out, according to TMZ.

Brown allegedly struck a moving truck driver after an argument regarding Brown’s refusal to pay for his services. Brown’s trainer also was arrested.

The judge ordered Brown to undergo a mental health evaluation. He also must surrender his passport and wear a GPS monitor while the case plays out.