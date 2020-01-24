Bears raising ticket prices in 2020

Getty Images

It will cost a bit more to watch the Bears next season than it did in 2019.

The team announced on Friday that they will be raising the prices of tickets in all sections of Soldier Field for the 2020 season. There will be an overall average increase in 2020 season ticket prices is 3.9 percent with non-club seats going up at an average rate of 4.3 percent and club seats spiking by 3.3 percent.

Friday’s announcement also includes word that the Bears will use a demand-based model to set the price of tickets for each game. The 10 games, including preseason, will be placed in different pricing tiers that will be announced once the 2020 schedule is out.

The Bears will host the Packers, Vikings, Lions, Saints, Buccaneers, Giants, Texans and Colts next season.