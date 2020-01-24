Bond hearing for Antonio Brown on Friday morning

Getty Images

Antonio Brown turned himself in to police in Broward County on Thursday night after an arrest warrant was issued for him on charges of burglary with battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Brown didn’t have a comment for reporters on his way into the Broward County jail, but his attorney Eric Schwartzreich did confirm that his client would spend the night in custody before a bond hearing on Friday morning.

“I’ve advised him not to. He’s innocent of these charges. Hopefully we’ll get bond tomorrow and he’ll be acquitted of all charges,” Schwartzreich said to WFOR.

The arrest warrant was issued after an incident involving Brown, his trainer Glenn Holt and the driver of a moving truck. Brown allegedly threw rocks at the vehicle after refusing to pay the $4,000 charged by the driver, who left and then returned when his employers told him Brown would pay the charge plus $860 for damages to the truck.

Upon his return, Brown paid the original $4,000, but not the additional damages. At that point, the altercation allegedly moved from verbal to physical and Holt has also been arrested on a burglary with battery charge.