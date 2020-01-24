Brian Gutekunst says it’s his “understanding” Jimmy Graham wants to play

Getty Images

General Manager Brian Gutekunst said Friday that it’s his “understanding” Jimmy Graham wants to play next season, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

What Guntekunst didn’t say was whether the Packers want the tight end back.

Graham is under contract with the Packers in 2020, scheduled to count $11.67 million against the salary cap in the final year of his three-year deal.

The Packers would save $8 million against the cap by releasing him.

Graham, 33, caught only 38 passes for 447 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games in 2019.

The Packers drafted tight end Jace Sternberger in the third round in 2019, and he returned from injured reserve to play six games and both postseason games. Sternberger caught three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.