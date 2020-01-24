Brian Gutekunst sees more restrictions for Packers in free agency this year

Getty Images

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst was aggressive in free agency last year and made quick moves to add Preston Smith, Za'Darius Smith and Adrian Amos to the team’s defense.

Those moves helped the Packers win the NFC North and advance to the NFC Championship Game, but it doesn’t sound like the team will be making quite as big a splash in free agency this time around. Gutekunst said at a Friday press conference that there will be “a little bit more restrictions if we’re going to do everything we want with the guys who are here” this offseason.

Gutekunst said the team is “sound financially” and will have opportunities to improve the team while adding that he’s similar to predecessor Ted Thompson when it comes to his desire to bring back the team’s own free agents. Right tackle Bryan Bulaga, linebacker Blake Martinez, kicker Mason Crosby and cornerback Tramon Williams are some of the bigger names in that group while defensive tackle Kenny Clark has started looking ahead to an extension as well.

Gutekunst called wide receiver an area where he’d be looking to add players and called this year’s draft class at the position a good one, so that probably won’t be a spot they prioritize with whatever free agent spending they have in mind.