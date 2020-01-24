DJ Chark excited about playing in Jay Gruden’s offense

Getty Images

The Jaguars have changed offensive coordinators, but DJ Chark doesn’t expect much to change for him.

The Pro Bowl receiver has yet to meet Jay Gruden, who replaces John DeFilippo, but Chark has confidence he will continue to get targets.

″I know it all comes down to me making plays, getting open and being consistent,″ Chark, a second-round pick in the 2018 draft, said, via John Reid of the The Florida Times-Union. ″I have to improve. But I honestly felt like Flip put me in a lot of good positions to be explosive, and I feel like the new OC will do the same.″

The Jaguars ranked 26th in scoring at 18.6 points per game and 31st in red zone scoring percentage for touchdowns at 40.43.

Chark said Gruden’s West Coast offense scheme should create more scoring opportunities.

″I played in a West Coast offense my first three years of college [at LSU], so I’m excited,″ Chark said. ″It allows you to stretch the field a lot. I’m just ready to see what he can bring to the team. I’m ready to work with him.″

Chark made 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns after having only 14 catches for 174 yards and no touchdowns in 2018 as a rookie. He replaced Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill on the AFC Pro Bowl roster.