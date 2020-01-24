Dolphins hire Gerald Alexander as defensive backs coach

Getty Images

Gerald Alexander appeared in two games for the Dolphins in 2011. He is returning to the defensive backs room where he briefly sat as a player.

The Dolphins have hired the University of California assistant as their new defensive backs coach, Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Alexander replaces Josh Boyer, whom Brian Flores promoted to defensive coordinator when Patrick Graham left for the Giants.

Alexander, 35, coached at Arkansas State, Washington, Indiana State and Montana State before Cal hired him as its defensive backs coach in 2017.

He played 44 career NFL games, spending time with the Lions, Jaguars, Panthers and Jets.