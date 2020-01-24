Giants will retire Eli Manning’s No. 10

Getty Images

The Giants opened up Eli Manning‘s retirement press conference with a video showing the top highlights from his 16 years with the team and then co-owner John Mara took the microphone to make some introductory comments.

Mara acknowledged the presence of Manning’s family, former teammates, former coaches and former General Manager Ernie Accorsi, who made the trade that landed Manning in 2004, before turning his attention toward Manning. Mara said he remembered his father Wellington telling him after the final game of Manning’s rookie season that he thought the team had found their guy.

It would be the final game that Wellington Mara attended before his death in October 2005 and he was proven correct over the year. Mara then announced that the organization would be retiring No. 10 in Manning’s honor.

“We would be honored to induct you into our Ring of Honor next season And please know this: No Giant will ever wear No. 10 again,” Mara said.

Other honors will be more hotly debated, but there’s little doubt of how prominent a place Manning holds in the history of the Giants organization.