Jerry Hughes latest Bills player to have surgery

The wrist injury that Jerry Hughes played through last season never earned him a spot on the injury report, but it was apparently enough to land him in the hospital.

Via Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News, the Bills defensive end posted the obligatory hospital picture on social media, after revealing he played last season with torn wrist ligaments.

After Hughes revealed the injury after their playoff loss, the league launched an investigation as to whether the team had violated the injury reporting policy, since he never appeared on the report with a wrist injury. He was listed occasionally for a groin injury or veteran rest days.

Hughes would be the fourth known Bills player this offseason, along with defensive tackle Ed Oliver (core muscle), guard Jon Feliciano (rotator cuff) and right tackle Cody Ford (shoulder).