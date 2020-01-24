Jimmy Garoppolo recalls “class act” Patrick Mahomes seeking him out after ACL tear

Getty Images

Jimmy Garoppolo‘s 2018 season ended in Week Three in Kansas City, when he tore his ACL in a loss to the Chiefs. After the game, Garoppolo got an unexpected visit from Patrick Mahomes.

As he and Mahomes prepare to face each other in Super Bowl LIV, Garoppolo recalled this week that Mahomes made a point of checking on him after the game, something Garoppolo appreciated.

“I didn’t even know Pat at the time,” Garoppolo said. “For him to come out of his way after the game and wish me luck and everything, just a real class act. The guy is awesome on the field, off the field, he does it all.”

Garoppolo said he and Mahomes haven’t really gotten to know each other since then, but that one act gave Garoppolo plenty of insight into Mahomes’ character.

“For him to do something as simple as that, it went a long way,” Garoppolo said.

There is nothing but respect between the starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl LIV.