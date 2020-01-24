Judge orders mental health evaluation for Antonio Brown

AP

After Antonio Brown turned himself into the Broward County authorities on Thurday night, his attorney said that there would be a bond hearing on Friday morning.

Brown made that appearance in front of judge while wearing handcuffs and, per multiple reports, was granted bail despite arguments from prosecutors that he should be held in custody. A bond was set at $100,000 for Brown on a burglary with battery charge. He faces two other charges related to an incident at his home earlier this week.

Brown allegedly struck a moving truck driver after an argument regarding Brown’s refusal to pay for his services. Brown’s trainer has also been arrested.

The judge also ordered Brown to undergo a mental health evaluation once he has been released from custody. He must also surrender his passport and wear a GPS monitor while the case plays out.