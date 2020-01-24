Kareem Hunt cited for speeding, not cited for marijuana found in car

Getty Images

Police officers found marijuana in a car being driven by Browns running back Kareem Hunt during a traffic stop this week, but Hunt won’t be charged with a crime or cited by authorities.

An incident report obtained by 92.3 The Fan says that officers from the Rocky River police department in Ohio detected the odor of marijuana after stopping Hunt for speeding. They searched the car and found “small amounts of marijuana located in 3 different locations” of a backpack in the back seat of the car.

Officers confiscated the marijuana, but only cited Hunt for the speeding infraction.

Hunt missed the first eight games of the season while serving a suspension under the Personal Conduct Policy. Hunt is set for restricted free agency in March, which means the Browns will have the right to match any offer for his services if they tender him a contract.