Lawyer claims Antonio Brown, who faces potential life imprisonment, was “overcharged”

AP

Antonio Brown will soon leave police custody, on $110,000 bond. The charges he currently faces could put him behind bars for a long time, however.

Via Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Brown faces among other things a charge of felony burglary with battery. It carries a potential sentence of life in prison.

“They overcharged him,” attorney Lorne Berkeley said, according to Wolfe. “Once a thorough investigation is done, we believe the charges filed will most likely be very different than they are right now.”

Brown’s other lawyer, Eric Schwartzreich, disputed the notion that Brown is suffering from a mental-health condition.

“I don’t think there’s any mental health issues with him,” Schwartzreich said. “Antonio Brown’s life right now is a reality show. He is misinterpreted and misunderstood. He’s not guilty of these charges. He did not commit a felony battery. In this case, when all the facts come out, you will see he will be vindicated and he will be found not guilty.”

On the issue of mental health, prosecutors pointed to concerns recently articulated by his former agent, Drew Rosenhaus, and the mother of three of Brown’s children, Chelsie Kyriss. Brown has been ordered to undergo a mental-health evaluation.

The charges arise from Brown’s alleged interactions with the driver of a moving truck who was trying to deliver Brown’s California belongings. Brown allegedly threw rocks at the truck, battered the driver, and removed the property from the truck after a dispute over payment.

“He turned himself in,” Schwartzreich said. “He did the right thing. He surrendered. He’s concerned for the charges and rightfully so. He’s ready for this fight. He’s ready for his vindication. It’s going to take some time, but we are going to put the train on that track.”

Apart from Brown’s legal predicament, the latest incident further complicates his eligibility to play in the NFL, since it constitutes a separate potential basis for discipline under the Personal Conduct Policy. That’s likely the least of his concerns, for now.