Panthers hiring assistant coaches Pat Meyer, Jason Simmons

Getty Images

Matt Rhule’s staff is coming together.

The new Panthers head coach is expected to hire Pat Meyer as offensive line coach and Jason Simmons as defensive backs coach, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Meyer has spent the past three seasons as the Chargers’ offensive line coach and run game coordinator. He was an offensive assistant for the Bills from 2015-16.

Meyer got his NFL coaching career started in Chicago in 2013 as assistant offensive line coach. He stayed with the Bears for two seasons.

Simmons spent nine seasons with the Packers and was defensive backs coach in 2019. He also held jobs in Green Bay as assistant special teams coach, defensive/special teams assistant and coaching administrator.

Simmons played 121 games in 10 seasons after the Steelers made him a fifth-round choice in 1998. He played for Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow when Snow was an assistant at Arizona State.