Panthers interested in Jason Simmons

The Panthers may be about to add some actual NFL experience to their coaching staff.

A league source tells PFT the Panthers are interested in Packers secondary coach Jason Simmons for a job on Matt Rhule’s new staff.

While Rhule’s new group is heavy on college bona fides, Simmons had a 10-year playing career in the NFL and nine years on the Packers staff.

Simmons played for Panthers defensive coordinator Phil Snow when Snow was an assistant at Arizona State. Snow has a few years NFL experience as a position coach with the Lions, but was Rhule’s defensive coordinator at Temple and Baylor.