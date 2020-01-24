Report: Ben McAdoo at Browns facility

Getty Images

The Browns may or may not be hiring an offensive coordinator.

They may or may not be talking to Ben McAdoo about that opening.

According to Jake Trotter of ESPN.com, the former Giants head coach is in the Browns facility, though it’s unclear if he’s interviewing for a job.

It’s hard to imagine why he’d be there otherwise, but there are layers of uncertainty. New coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s still “working through” staffing options and that it “remains to be seen.” He’s also talked with former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello.

If nothing else, McAdoo offers familiarity with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. from their days together with the Giants. Whether that experience is viewed as a positive or a negative by either party also remains to be seen.