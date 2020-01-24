Report: Cowboys hiring George Edwards

Getty Images

When Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy had the same job with the Packers, he tangled often with Vikings teams that had George Edwards on their coaching staff as the defensive coordinator.

McCarthy and Edwards are set to be on the same side this season, however. Edwards interviewed for a job with the team this week and Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Edwards has been hired.

Edwards was the Cowboys’ linebackers coach from 1998-2001 and is expected to work with the team’s linebackers again in this stint. Per Hill, he will have a bigger role once everything is finalized.

Scott McCurley has also been hired to work with linebackers, so it’s unclear how all the pieces will fit together but another experienced coach will be part of McCarthy’s first staff in Dallas.