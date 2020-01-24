George Paton out of running for Browns G.M.

Getty Images

Vikings assistant General Manager George Paton looked like the frontrunner to be named the Browns General Manager early this week, but it appears Cleveland will be going in a different direction.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reports that Paton has pulled out of consideration for the job. The news comes two days after Paton was in Cleveland for a second interview with the Browns.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said early in January that the team’s head coach would be involved in the process of hiring a G.M. and that the team didn’t want an “arranged marriage” at the top of their football operations. Paton and head coach Kevin Stefanski worked together in Minnesota, but that wasn’t enough to make a deal come together in Cleveland.

The Browns have also spoken to Eagles vice president of football operations Andrew Berry, who used to work for the Browns, and Patriots director of college scouting Monti Ossenfort.