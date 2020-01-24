Report: Patriots hire Jedd Fisch from Rams

Getty Images

Jedd Fisch has joined the Patriots’ coaching staff in a yet to be determined offensive capacity, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

Fisch was the Rams’ senior offensive assistant the past two seasons, adding assistant offensive coordinator to his job title for 2019.

He spent the 2017 season as offensive coordinator at UCLA.

Fisch has coached at five other NFL teams in addition to the Rams. He has worked for the Texans, Ravens, Broncos, Seahawks and Jaguars.

Fisch was the Jaguars’ offensive coordinator in 2012 and 2013

He has coached for Steve Spurrier, Dom Capers, Brian Billick, Mike Shanahan, Pete Carroll, Gus Bradley, Jim Harbaugh and Sean McVay, among others.