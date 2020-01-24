Richard Sherman on potential White House visit: “I doubt it”

Getty Images

There’s the small matter of beating the Chiefs to worry about first, and they know that.

But if the 49ers do that, there will then be questions about a potential White House visit.

In the opinion of veteran cornerback Richard Sherman, it seems unlikely.

Asked by Scott Ostler of the San Francisco Chronicle if the 49ers would go, Sherman replied: “I haven’t thought about it. We’ve got a long way between now and then, but I doubt it.”

Of course, there’s also the possibility that President Donald Trump might not invite them, as he tweeted that he rescinded the invitation for the Golden State Warriors after some critical comments from Steph Curry.

While Sherman’s a respected leader in the 49ers locker room, locker rooms are diverse places and the 49ers have some players who would likely view a potential invitation differently.

Defensive end Nick Bosa famously tweeted and deleted support for Trump and made remarks calling former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick a “clown” prior to the draft. Bosa has since said he’d keep his political opinions to himself, though he was congratulated by Trump after he was drafted second overall.