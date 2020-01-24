Robert Saleh says Chiefs’ speed is Olympian

Getty Images

When 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh watches tape of the Chiefs, there’s part of him that wonders if they’ll go straight from Miami to Tokyo for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

The speed the Chiefs put on the field in front of Patrick Mahomes isn’t isolated to one or two guys, which makes coming up with a plan to stop them complicated.

“Very explosive,” Saleh said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “Mahomes has gotten better. They’re at every position — it almost looks like they got their roster from the Olympic relay team and threw them all on the field. Not to say that they can’t run routes or can’t catch either, because they can do that.

“They are a special group and you can see why they are there.”

In rolling up 86 points in two playoff games, the Chiefs have shown their ability to get deep, and Saleh said that separates them from the rest of the league.

They average a ridiculous 6.9 yards per play in the postseason.

“They are the fastest team by far,” Saleh said. “To try to compare it to another team would not do them justice to be honest with you. But anytime you have speed like that it will naturally stress the defense.”

Now all Saleh has to do is come up with a way to stop it.