Wide receivers coach Drew Petzing not returning for Vikings in 2020

The Minnesota Vikings are parting ways with wide receivers coach Drew Petzing, according to Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

Petzing has spent six seasons with the Vikings after initially joining the franchise when Norv Turner was named offensive coordinator for the 2014 season. Though Turner only spent parts of three seasons in the offensive coordinator role, Petzing remained with the franchise as Pat Shurmur, John DeFilippo and Kevin Stefanski filled the post the last three-plus seasons.

Last season was Petzing’s first working with wide receivers after having served as an assistant with the quarterbacks and running backs in previous years in Minnesota.

Petzing’s only previous NFL stop was with the Cleveland Browns in 2013 in a football operations role.