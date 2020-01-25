Former Packers executive Rob Davis to join Mike McCarthy’s staff

Getty Images

New Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy has hired one of his former players who worked with him in Green Bay.

Rob Davis spent his final two seasons — 2006-07 — as the Packers’ long snapper. After his 12-year playing career ended, Davis went to work for the Packers as the director of player development in the football operations department in 2008.

He worked in that capacity for 10 seasons, leaving to go into private business.

Davis is returning to the NFL with McCarthy having hired Davis as assistant head coach in Dallas, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

It is an interesting hire considering Davis never has worked on a coaching staff.