Hunt family will host close to 2,000 for Super Bowl

Getty Images

Norma Hunt has attended every Super Bowl. This time, the widow of Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt will have plenty of company.

According to Chiefs V.P. of communications Ted Crews, “The Hunt family is hosting close to to 2,000 staff, friends and their families” in Miami for Super Bowl LIV. (Ryan O’Reilly wearing a Chiefs helmet with his Blues uniform could be enough to get him an invitation to join the crew.)

The 49ers also are taking a large contingent to Miami. For both teams, it’s a major expense (even if it’s a write off). For both teams, it’s a monumental occasion. The 49ers last won the Super Bowl 25 years ago; the Chiefs last appeared in it 25 years before that.

The unfortunate reality, as in every Super Bowl, is that only one of the teams will win. And unlike many Super Bowls that are played, it’s very difficult to figure out which one of these two teams will end up lifting the latest Lombardi Trophy.