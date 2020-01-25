Joe Burrow: Whoever wants to pay me to play football, I’ll play for

Getty Images

Joe Burrow will not try to force his way onto his preferred team, if he even has one.

Burrow, the LSU quarterback who’s the odds-on favorite to go first overall in April’s NFL draft, says he’s happy to play for any team that wants him.

“Whoever wants to pay me money to play the game of football, I’ll play for ’em, it doesn’t matter to me,” Burrow told Josh Wingrove of Bloomberg News.

Burrow will not, in other words, pull an Eli Manning or John Elway-style move and refuse to play for a team that drafts him first overall, if that’s not the place he wants to go.

The Bengals are widely viewed as likely to draft Burrow with the first overall pick, but there’s still plenty of time for some other team (such as the Dolphins, who own three first-round picks) to blow the Bengals away with an offer to move up. Whatever team ends up calling Burrow on draft night, he’ll gladly play for.