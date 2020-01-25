Report: Giants adding University of Tennessee assistant Kevin Sherrer

Getty Images

The Giants are hiring University of Tennessee inside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Kevin Sherrer, Patrick Brown of GoVols247 reports.

Sherrer and new Giants coach Joe Judge coached together on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama for two seasons.

Sherrer, 46, played tight end at Alabama from 1993-95.

He began his coaching career as a defensive assistant at Tuscaloosa County High School in 1996. Sherrer returned to the Crimson Tide as a graduate assistant in 1998.

After another stint in the high school ranks, Sherrer became Alabama’s director of player development in 2010.

Sherrer also has coached at South Alabama and Georgia. He joined the Vols staff in 2018.

Judge hired Bret Bielema to coach the outside linebackers, so Sherrer’s new job with the Giants could have him working with the inside linebackers.