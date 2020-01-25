Will Fuller underwent sports hernia surgery

Getty Images

The Texans went 8-3 with Will Fuller and 2-3 without him this season. They need him, and he needs to stay healthy.

The receiver said that “a big goal” for him in 2020 is to play all 16 games, something he has never done.

He has played 42 of a possible 64 games since the Texans made him a first-round pick.

Fuller missed five games in 2019 with hamstring and core muscle injuries, aggravating the latter in the playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Fuller now has undergone sports hernia surgery, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Thus, Fuller will spend another offseason rehabbing. He was coming off an ACL tear last offseason.

Fuller, who is scheduled to make $10.16 million under the fifth-year option in 2020, made 49 receptions for 670 yards and three touchdowns in 2019. He has shown he can make plays; he hasn’t shown he can stay healthy.