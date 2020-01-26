C.J. Mosley on pace to be ready for offseason work

Getty Images

The Jets only had linebacker C.J. Mosley in the lineup for two games in his first season with the team, but Mosley said he’s on track to start his second year on better footing.

Mosley suffered a groin injury in the season opener, returned for Week Seven and then went right back onto the shelf. He was placed on injured reserve in December and had surgery to repair the injury.

“It was pretty difficult, especially when I hit that target point where I thought I was going to be ready to play,” Mosley said.

Mosley told Jeanne Coakley of SNY that he’s “feeling well” and has started jogging “a little bit” six weeks after having surgery. He also said that he’s on pace to be an active participant in the team’s offseason work and keeping Mosley on the field would be a good step toward improving on 2019’s results for the Jets.