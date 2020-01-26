George Kittle, USAA, TAPs have given the family of a fallen soldier a Super Bowl trip

Getty Images

49ers tight end George Kittle is doing what he can to acknowledge and support a family that suffered the loss of a man who was serving his country.

Kittle, working with USAA and the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, has given the family of Martin “Mick” LaMar a trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

Via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com, Mick LaMar died in Mosul, Iraq on January 15, 2011 — the anniversary of his wedding. He left behind a wife and five children. A veteran of Desert Storm, Martin re-enlisted in 2007 and did two tours in Iraq.

“It’s just the work I do with the USAA and the Taps organization, which is something I’ve really kind of fallen in love with,” Kittle told reporters on Friday. “I have a lot of family in the military, so it’s something that I just respect and the sacrifice that they give is the ultimate sacrifice. So, if I can ever give back and make a family’s day or just make them smile a little bit, then I feel like I’ve done a little part in their lives.”

Kittle was scheduled to meet LaMar’s widow, Josie, and their 16-year-old son, Nicholas, on Friday. Both became 49ers fans because LaMar was. Nicholas was only seven when his father died.