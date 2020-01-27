Andre Patterson, Adam Zimmer named co-defensive coordinators by Vikings

Getty Images

The Vikings needed new offensive and defensive coordinators this offseason and they’ve filled both of those roles.

As reported last week, Gary Kubiak is moving from being an assistant head coach and senior advisor in 2019 to overseeing the offense in 2020. The Vikings also announced that Andre Patterson and Adam Zimmer will be co-defensive coordinators.

Patterson has been the team’s defensive line coach for the last six seasons and will continue working with that group. Zimmer, who is the son of Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has coached the team’s linebackers for the same period of time and will join Patterson in maintaining his position coach work.

In addition to the coordinator moves, the Vikings announced the additions of wide receiver coach Andrew Janocko, defensive backs coach Daronte Jones and assistant offensive line coach Phil Rauscher.